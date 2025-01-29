Egypt urges US to safeguard Palestinian rights after Trump’s call for resettlement

Egypt's foreign minister has called for safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people during a phone call with his American counterpart.

Badr Abdelatty had a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday during which he underlined the importance of safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people, who are keen on remaining on their land and refusing to be resettled, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also stressed the necessity "of respecting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination," the statement said.

The two top diplomats also discussed strategic relations between Egypt and the US and the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The phone call came after US President Donald Trump called this weekend to "clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt.

Amman and Cairo, however, vehemently rejected any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

Trump's proposal came after the ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.