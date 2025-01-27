UK rejects Trump’s proposal of relocating Gazans in neighboring countries

The UK on Monday has on Monday rebuffed US President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.

Trump made his controversial proposal on Saturday, suggesting it was time to "clean out" the besieged Gaza Strip and relocate Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt.

"Palestinian civilians should be able to return to and rebuild their homes and their lives,"British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said in a lobby briefing, dismissing Trump's stance.

"As the foreign secretary said, for the people of Gaza, so many of whom have lost their lives, homes or loved ones, the last 14 months of conflict have been a living nightmare. That's why the UK is continually pressed for a resolution to the conflict in Gaza," she added.

Israel's genocidal war on the territory since October 2023 has resulted in more than 47,000 Palestinian deaths and left the blockaded enclave devastated.







