Ukraine says it repeatedly struck oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region

Ukraine on Sunday said that it repeatedly struck an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region, the second such attack claimed by Kyiv this week.

A statement by Ukraine's General Staff claimed that the country's armed forces, together with Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, repeatedly struck facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company.

"The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in the Russian Federation. The enterprise, in particular, produces diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel," the statement said.

The alleged strike came two days after a similar claim by Ukraine's General Staff, which on Friday declared it launched an overnight drone attack on Russia that resulted in fires at production facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company and at an oil pumping station.

At the time, Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram that debris from Ukrainian drones that were shot down caused a fire on the territory of an unspecified enterprise.

Regarding the latest strikes, Malkov said that no casualties were reported as a result of the overnight attack.

"Material damage is being assessed. All emergency services are working," Malkov said, but provided no further information.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its air defenses downed a total of 15 Ukrainian drones over three regions, and eight of them were shot down over the Ryazan region.







