Macron pledges support for Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron told Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday that he is actively working to uphold a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel.

The Lebanese presidency said Aoun received a telephone call from Macron to discuss "developments in the south."

The leaders addressed efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure the full implementation of the deal. Macron emphasized his diplomatic efforts "to maintain the ceasefire and complete the implementation of the agreement."

Aoun highlighted the "need to oblige Israel to implement the agreement to preserve stability in the south."

He also urged an end to "Israel's ongoing violations, particularly the destruction of border villages and land leveling, which hinder the return of residents to their areas," according to the statement.

The discussion occurred hours before a deadline for the Israeli army to withdraw from southern Lebanon, set for 0200GMT Sunday as outlined in the agreement.

The ceasefire deal, reached Nov. 27, ended more than 14 months of fighting between the Israeli military and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, which escalated alongside the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza onslaught also concluded with a ceasefire agreement that began last Sunday.

At least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,670 have been injured since the Israeli offensive against Lebanon began Oct. 8, 2023, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.







