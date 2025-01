A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Vanuatu Islands, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The earthquake occurred at 0613GMT.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), was initially determined to be at 17.70 degrees south latitude and 167.88 degrees east longitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage to infrastructure.

Vanuatu is an archipelago of islands in the South Pacific Ocean.