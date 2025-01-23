Pakistan condemns Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in West Bank

Pakistan on Thursday condemned the Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank that killed at least 10 Palestinians.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan urged the international community to take notice of the latest Israeli raid.

"Such actions potentially undermine the precarious ceasefire in Gaza, and the international community should take note of it," Khan said.

He urged the international community to develop a concrete plan for the reconstruction of Gaza in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Khan also called for accountability of Israeli crimes committed in the brutal war.

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in the Israeli military operation that began on Tuesday in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

An Israeli military statement said that the operation in Jenin, code-named "Iron Wall," is expected to last several days.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.