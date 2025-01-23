 Contact Us
Ahmet El Shara, the new leader of Syria, made his first appearance on Turkish television as a guest on A Haber. In an exclusive interview with A News Broadcast Coordinator Orhan Sali and A Haber Reporter Rüya Akkuş, Ahmed Al-Shara outlined expectations for international cooperation in combating terrorism, stating: We have formally requested assistance from all nations, including those currently supporting the YPG/PKK, in our fight against terrorism. Türkiye's past support for the Syrian people is deeply appreciated, and we may seek their further assistance in this matter.

Published January 23,2025
SYRIA’S DEFACTO LEADER AHMED AL-SHARA GIVES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW TO A HABER: TÜRKIYE’S SUPPORT FOR SYRIAN PEOPLE WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN

Ahmed Al-Shara, the new leader of Syria, made his first exclusive statements to Turkish television on A Haber. In an interview with A News Broadcast Coordinator Orhan Sali and A Haber Correspondent Rüya Akkuş, he addressed Türkiye-Syria relations.

Here are the keynotes underlined by Ahmed Al-Shara during the exclusive interview:

A New Era Begins in Syria

"It has been only a short time since we entered Damascus. As you know, the Assad regime has massacred many people and wronged the Syrian people. Syria faced the threat of division due to Western interventions. We want to coexist with the Kurdish people within the framework of equal citizenship. Preventing bloodshed and treating everyone equally is our top priority. Therefore, we believe that all weapons must be under state control. Otherwise, ensuring security and stability will not be possible. We do not accept foreign armed groups, especially those that threaten a country like Türkiye, which has embraced Syrians.

Our Counterterrorism Strategy

To prevent bloodshed, we have expressed our openness to talks with the YPG/PKK. We aim to resolve the issues between Arab and Kurdish tribes east of the Euphrates in cooperation with Ankara. Türkiye is closely following this issue and is supporting us. Syria is ready for all forms of cooperation to ensure Turkey's border security.

"If the YPG/PKK Does Not Disarm, Division is Inevitable"

Yes, if the YPG/PKK does not lay down its arms, the risk of Syria's division will persist. However, we want to explore all diplomatic avenues and allow time for a peaceful solution. Syria's territorial integrity is a red line for us.

International Support

Daesh [ISIS] rejects all proposed solutions. We have sent an open letter to countries and groups that support the YPG/PKK. We expect assistance from all nations in combating terrorism. In this regard, we may also seek support from Türkiye. Türkiye's support for the Syrian people will never be forgotten.

Cooperation with the United States

We do not want war with Israel or any other country. We condemn Israel's aggressive stance and demand its withdrawal from the occupied territories. The Syrian people have endured great hardships and now seek peace. We expect the United States to lift sanctions on Syria and cooperate with us."