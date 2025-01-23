Türkiye ready to resolve dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye is ready to provide any support needed to resolve the dispute between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, should both parties desire it, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

"We, as Türkiye, are ready to provide any support necessary to resolve this issue (the dispute between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo) which will contribute to stability and peace in the Great Lakes Region, should both parties wish for it," Erdoğan told a joint news conference with his visiting Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame in the capital Ankara.

The M23 rebels have waged an insurgency in eastern Congo since 2022. Kinshasa and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of backing the group, an accusation Kigali denies.

"Within the framework of the principle of finding African solutions to African problems, we aim to contribute to the continent's stability and development on the basis of equal partnership and win-win cooperation," Erdoğan said, praising Rwanda's efforts to establish stability and security in the East Africa and Great Lakes region.

He added that Ankara "sincerely supports" the direct negotiations being carried out and led by Angola's mediation.

Stating that Paul Kagame's visit to Türkiye marked the first presidential-level visit, Erdoğan called it "a new milestone in deepening our cooperation."

Highlighting that Türkiye's relations with Rwanda gained significant momentum following the mutual opening of embassies in 2013 and 2014, he added that the two nations' investments hit almost $500 million.

"Rwanda is an African country that serves as a model with its political stability, domestic peace, and economic development model," he hailed.

Today's meeting addressed steps that can be taken to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, Erdoğan said, adding that they have decided to intensify efforts "to unlock the true potential of our trade with Rwanda."

Turkish companies ranked among the top in Rwanda's foreign trade is "promising for the future of" the economic relations, Erdoğan said, adding they agreed on increasing Turkish companies' investments in the upcoming period in Rwanda's development.

Erdoğan also praised Rwanda's efforts in fighting the FETO terrorist organization.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Türkiye accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Stating that Rwanda and Türkiye are dedicated to discovering more opportunities to collaborate, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said on his behalf that signing agreements is an "indication of this shared vision of deeper cooperation."

He praised Türkiye's efforts on investments and support in the field of infrastructure development.

"Rwanda remains open to welcoming even more Turkish companies. There is certainly a lot we can do together and learn from one another," Kagame said.

Highlighting their dedication to international peace and security, Kegame hailed Türkiye's mediation efforts on various conflicts.

Praising Türkiye's mediation efforts on the dispute between Somalia and Ethiopia, leading them to sign the Ankara Agreement last December, Kagame said that was "much appreciated."

"We may find your good efforts helpful in the situation obtaining in our region, especially significantly involving the Democratic Republic of Congo," he further said.

Kegame urged dealing with instability "ourselves, instead of outsourcing that responsibility" in the global security environment.

"For your strength, unity, and resilience demonstrated in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in 2023. Your recovery efforts provided a lesson to us all, once again," he added.

He conveyed his condolences over the fire incident that occurred in a ski resort in Türkiye's Bolu province, claiming at least 78 people's lives.