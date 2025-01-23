Trump hopes to meet Putin soon in order to 'get that war ended'

US President Donald Trump has repeated his wish to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war Moscow launched against Ukraine nearly three years ago.



"I really would like to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended," he said in remarks by video link to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday.



Just a few hours after his inauguration to a second term on Monday, he said that he intended to talk to Putin "very soon."



When asked whether there would be a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump gave an evasive answer on Thursday.



"Well you're gonna have to ask Russia," said Trump, adding that "Ukraine is ready to make a deal."



During the election campaign, Trump promised that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House, in large part because of his good relationship with Putin.









