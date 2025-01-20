News World Survey: Two out of three Germans expect US-Germany ties to worsen

Two-thirds of Germans (67%) expect relations between Germany and the United States to worsen once Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday, according to a survey conducted by polling institute YouGov.



Only 8% anticipate an improvement, while 17% believe the relationship will remain unchanged, the survey published on Monday showed.



Trump's second-term inauguration on Monday comes amid concerns in Germany that he may impose import tariffs to protect and create jobs in the US, potentially hurting Germany's export-driven economy.



The YouGov online survey, commissioned by dpa, found that 68% of the 2,078 people surveyed between January 10 and 14 believe Trump's presidency will have a negative effect on the German economy, with 12% expecting minimal impact and only 6% thinking Germany could benefit.



The survey found that 65% of Germans do not believe Trump can end the war in Ukraine within six months, despite his promise to do so. Only 24% remain hopeful, and 11% did not respond to this question.





























