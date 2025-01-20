German chancellor urges ‘stable ties’ with US

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday called for "stable ties" with the US ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration amid Berlin's accusations that Trump advisor Elon Musk is trying to interfere in Germany's upcoming general elections.

"The transatlantic relations are of utmost importance for Germany and for Europe. And NATO is the guarantor of our security. That's why we need stable relations with the USA," Scholz told the daily Rheinische Post newspaper.

The chancellor pointed out that he had already spoken to Trump on the phone twice.

"Those were very friendly and good conversations. Our advisors have also met several times. So, we're not starting from scratch with the new administration," he added.

Referring to Trump's recent territorial claims towards Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal, Scholz said that Europeans stand for rules that have long been agreed upon internationally.

"One rule is: Borders must not be moved by force," the German chancellor reiterated.

Scholz's remarks came only a day after Andreas Michaelis, Germany's ambassador to the US, expressed fears of a fundamental change in the US political system under Trump.

"Trump is pursuing an agenda of "maximum disruption," Michaelis warned in a confidential document.

Relations between Berlin and Washington have been strained as Musk, who is set to serve as an advisor to the incoming president, reiterated his strong support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of the Feb. 23 general elections in Germany.

"If you are unhappy with the situation, you must vote for change. And that is why I'm really strongly recommending that people vote for AfD. That's why that's my strong recommendation. And I think this is simply the sensible move," Musk said in an online talk on X with AfD leader Alice Weidel.

"In fact, I, as I've said publicly, I think only AfD can save Germany. And I just want to be very clear about that: Only AfD can save Germany, end of story. And people really need to get behind the AfD, otherwise things gonna get very, very much worse in Germany," he added.

Musk triggered strong criticism within Germany's political establishment over his AfD support, particularly after he also insulted President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German government has accused Musk of attempting to influence the country's election campaign by showing his support for AfD.

While he is free to express his opinion, "Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election through his statements," deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said at a press briefing in Berlin.

Musk, who also owns social media platform X, had also written a guest editorial in the daily WELT newspaper voicing his support for the AfD.

Hoffmann said Musk had suggested voting for a party that was being monitored by the country's domestic intelligence agency as a potential right-wing extremist case.

The AfD is currently running second in nationwide surveys and might be able to thwart either a center-right or center-left majority.

However, Germany's mainstream, more centrist parties have vowed to refuse to form a coalition with the AfD at the national level.