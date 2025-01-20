News World Erdoğan hopes 'friendship' with Trump will continue

During a press conference on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he hoped his "friendship" with Trump would continue, speaking alongside Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico shortly before Trump's inauguration.

The Turkish president also offered his support in finding a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. Türkiye, a NATO member, maintains relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has acted as a go-between in the past.











