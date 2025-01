News Diplomacy Erdoğan calls for all stages of Gaza ceasefire deal to be implemented

Erdoğan calls for all stages of Gaza ceasefire deal to be implemented

"All stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal should be implemented, uninterrupted humanitarian aid must be delivered to the enclave," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated in his comments during a press conference with Slovakian PM Robert Fico.

Agencies and A News DIPLOMACY Published January 20,2025 Subscribe

Türkiye stressed the importance of lifting international restrictions on Syria to start reconstruction work, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted in his comments during a press conference with Slovakian PM Robert Fico.



"All stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal should be implemented, uninterrupted humanitarian aid must be delivered to the enclave," Erdoğan said in a statement.