Venezuela imposes restrictions on Dutch, French, Italian diplomats

The Venezuelan government has imposed diplomatic restrictions on the Netherlands, France, and Italy, citing their "hostile actions" and "support for extremist groups" as reasons.

Caracas asked the countries to limit the number of their accredited diplomats in their respective embassies to three within 48 hours, according to local media.

"Venezuela will continue to take steps in accordance with international law to safeguard its stability, sovereignty, and the peace and prosperity it has achieved through its own efforts," the country's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Gil also said diplomats from the Netherlands, France, and Italy must get written permission from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry to travel more than 40 kilometers (almost 25 miles) from Bolivar Square in Caracas.

The minister reiterated Venezuela's demand for respect of sovereignty and self-determination principles "especially from those (countries) subordinated to the directives of Washington."