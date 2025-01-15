Mongolian president arrives in Türkiye, 1st in 21 years

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh will arrive in Türkiye later on Wednesday for a five-day official visit, the first in 21 years, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The leaders will meet on Thursday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye's capital, to review bilateral relations, explore collaboration opportunities, and exchange perspectives on international and regional issues, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is Mongolia's first presidential visit to Türkiye in 21 years, intending to strengthen historical and cultural ties between the Turkish and Mongolian peoples for mutual benefit.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mongolia, established on June 24, 1969, have deepened over the years, particularly after the opening of embassies in Ulaanbaatar and Ankara in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

With more than 100 bilateral agreements signed, the two nations have solidified their legal framework for cooperation in various fields.

Türkiye places significant importance on its historical ties with Mongolia, which is home to the Orkhon Inscriptions, the oldest known Turkish monuments.