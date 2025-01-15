Hamas calls Gaza cease-fire deal ‘turning point in struggle against Israeli occupation’

Hamas described Wednesday's cease-fire agreement with Israel on the Gaza Strip, set to take effect Sunday, as a "turning point" in its struggle against Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian resistance group hailed the agreement as a product of the "legendary steadfastness" of the Palestinian people and the resilience of Gaza's resistance during the last 15 months.

"This cease-fire is an achievement for our people, our resistance, our nation, and the free people of the world," Hamas said in a statement. "It is a turning point in our ongoing struggle against the enemy, and a step toward achieving our goals of liberation and return.

Hamas emphasized that the agreement reflects its responsibility to the people of Gaza to halt the Israeli aggression, end massacres and stop the genocide affecting civilians.

The group also expressed gratitude for the international support that Gaza has received, particularly from Arab, Islamic and global communities, for raising awareness about Israeli actions and demanding an end to the violence.

Hamas thanked the mediators, especially Qatar and Egypt, for their efforts in facilitating the agreement.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the agreement in a news conference in Doha.

He outlined the first phase, which will last 42 days and include the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The cease-fire comes on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which, with US backing, has caused more than 156,000 casualties, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.



















