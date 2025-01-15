Egypt’s Sisi welcomes Gaza cease-fire agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed a deal on the Gaza Strip cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which was reached after more than a year of intensive negotiations with Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators.

"I welcome the cease-fire agreement in Gaza after over a year of strenuous efforts, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the US," he said on social media.

He emphasized the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. "This agreement highlights the importance of quickly providing critical aid to the people of Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe, without any obstacles, until a sustainable peace is achieved through a two-state solution," he said

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting a just peace, remaining a steadfast partner in achieving it and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the agreement In a news conference in Doha, which will begin Sunday.

He outlined the first phase, which will last for 42 days and include the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners.

The announcement comes on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which, with US backing, has caused more than 156,000 casualties, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.

















