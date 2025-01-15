Armenia summons Russian ambassador to protest content of Russian TV program

The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin to formally protest a program on Russian television whose contents were described as "violating the country's territorial integrity."

The Armenian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, described the remarks made on Sunday during a news program as "directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia."

"During the meeting, the ambassador was presented with a formal note of protest," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk commented on Armenia's decision to back a bill announcing the start of the EU accession process, which he described as a "legally significant step."

In a statement, Overchuk said, "We believe that the Armenian government's decision marks the beginning of its withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"The Armenian government will decide what steps to take next. They can state whether such a withdrawal is on its agenda, whether it wants to stay in the EAEU, or whether it will consider other options. We will monitor how the situation unfolds."

Armenia's move has resulted in a drop in business activity in many sectors, Overchuk noted, adding that discussions about EU accession have reportedly caused Russian businesses to be more cautious about their economic relations with Armenia.

He also highlighted the economic benefits Armenia has gained from its EAEU membership, pointing out that the country's trade turnover with the bloc significantly exceeds that with the European Union.

"According to recent statistics for the past 11 months, trade turnover between Russia and Armenia reached $11.6 billion, while the EAEU as a whole was around $12 billion. In comparison, Armenia's trade with the EU is much lower and declining. This reflects the economic reality," the Russian deputy prime minister stated.

He further remarked that proponents of the draft law on EU accession are aware that joining the EU remains a highly speculative prospect and that they may be reluctant to forgo the economic advantages Armenia currently enjoys as an EAEU member.