European leaders, NGOs hail cease-fire in Gaza

People celebrate along a street at Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on January 15, 2025, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP Photo)

European leaders and humanitarian organizations on Wednesday voiced support for the Gaza cease-fire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas after 466 days of intense conflict while emphasizing the need for long-term peace and accountability.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman announced Wednesday evening the success of mediators in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip, noting that its implementation will begin this Sunday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the cease-fire and the hostages deal, highlighting its potential to bring hope to a region in crisis.

"I warmly welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza. Hostages will be reunited with their loved ones and humanitarian aid can reach civilians in Gaza. This brings hope to an entire region, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. Both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," von der Leyen said on X.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also expressed her support for the cease-fire, calling it a significant breakthrough.

"I welcome the ceasefire and hostage release agreement. This is a major, positive breakthrough towards ending the violence. It is now time to deliver this agreement for all hostages and their families, the people of Gaza, and the people of the region," Kallas stated on X.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the cease-fire and agreement to release hostages as "the breakthrough the world has waited and that so many have needed."

She added: "It is critical that it is upheld. This can be a turning point for a sustainable peace, a surge of aid, and a catalyst that changes despair to hope."

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the cease-fire, calling it "the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for."

He said: "The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won't make it home-including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them."

Starmer also emphasized the need for aid and a path to peace, stating: "This ceasefire must allow for a huge surge in humanitarian aid, which is so desperately needed to end the suffering in Gaza. And then our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people-grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed relief over the cease-fire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, which includes German hostages.

"The fact that an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, including Germans, seems to have been reached is good news! This agreement must now be implemented to the letter. All of the hostages must be released," Scholz stated.

"The mortal remains of the deceased must also be handed over to the families for a dignified burial. This ceasefire opens the door to a permanent end to the war and to the improvement of the poor humanitarian situation in Gaza. We are continuing to work towards this," he added.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his relief, stating: "After too many months of conflict, we feel tremendous relief for the hostages, for their families and for the people of Gaza. Let's hope this ceasefire will put an end to the fighting and mark the beginning of a sustained peace. Belgium stands ready to help."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof commended the cease-fire as a "huge breakthrough" and acknowledged the diplomatic efforts that made it possible.

"The Netherlands strongly advocated for this outcome, together with international partners. This deal is an important step towards de-escalation in the Middle East, and lasting peace," Schoof stated on X.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also welcomed the cease-fire, highlighting the hope for peace.

She said: "In these hours, there is hope that the hostages will finally be released and the deaths in Gaza will come to an end. All those who bear responsibility should now ensure that this opportunity is seized."

The Netherlands' Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp echoed these sentiments, calling the cease-fire a crucial step, emphasizing the need for its durability.

"Positive news about a ceasefire in Gaza. It is now crucial that the deal holds and that hostilities end, allowing Israeli hostages to return home safely and ensuring that the people of Gaza receive the humanitarian aid they so urgently need," Veldkamp said on X.

He also commended the efforts of international mediators.

"I commend the US, Egypt, and Qatar for their mediation efforts. In close coordination with regional and international partners, the Netherlands has been continuously advocating for an agreement. Let this be a first step towards durable and lasting peace."

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin welcomed the agreement, noting the immense suffering endured by civilians.

"Far too many innocent people have been killed, in Gaza and in Israel, since this conflict commenced," Martin said, underlining the need for a surge in humanitarian aid and efforts to secure a two-state solution.

"Our attention must turn to how we secure a permanently better future for the Israeli and Palestinian people-grounded in a two-state solution that will guarantee security and stability for Israel, alongside a sovereign and viable Palestine state."

Husam Zomlot, ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UK, shared his profound relief at the cease-fire but warned of the lasting effects of the violence.

"We breathe a huge sigh of relief of a possible ceasefire deal after 15 months of mass murder and total devastation in Gaza," he said.

"The world will see the magnitude of Israel's criminal and genocidal aggression. It will see the price of the collective failure to stop a genocide. Now let the journey of healing begin, starting with burying our dead, attending to our wounded, providing for basic human needs and rebuilding livelihoods. The world must not fail us again," he added.

However, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) referring to the ongoing violence as a genocide.

The organization called for immediate action to ensure the suffering of the Palestinian people is alleviated and accountability is pursued.

"The ceasefire must also be a permanent one, this cannot become a glorified humanitarian pause, allowing Israel to regroup before launching yet another onslaught against the Palestinian people," the ICJP stated.

Save the Children UK also welcomed the cease-fire, with a focus on its potential to protect children from further harm.

"We are relieved that the Government of Israel and Hamas have finally reached agreement on a pause in hostilities after 15 months of siege and bombardment by Israeli forces that followed attacks by Palestinian armed groups in Israel on October 7, 2023," the organization stated in a statement.

"We welcome that this agreement will facilitate the release of Israeli hostages, including children, and Palestinian children held in Israeli military detention, and hope it offers the first step towards the peace, protection and accountability that children deserve," it added.

"A pause in hostilities in Gaza will protect children from bombs and bullets for as long as it holds," the statement further added.

World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain pointed to the urgency of humanitarian aid delivery.

"Promising news coming out of Gaza," McCain said.

"@WFP has life-saving assistance ready at the borders to help feed 1M+ acutely hungry Palestinians, but we need: guaranteed safety of humanitarians, safe movement of food across all border crossings, and more funding to deliver at scale," the official added.