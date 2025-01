Russia claims it took control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday said its forces seized control of two more villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces captured the villages of Terny and Neskuchne.

In 2022, Russia took over both settlements for the first time, however, the Ukrainian army took Terny back in October 2022 and Neskuchne in the summer of 2023.

Ukraine has not yet commented on these claims, which remain unverified due to the ongoing conflict.