Pakistan condemns racist remarks against British Pakistanis in UK

Pakistan released a statement Monday strongly condemning the growing racist and Islamophobic commentary directed at British Pakistanis in the UK and lauded the community's contributions.

"We note with deep concern the increasingly racist and Islamophobic political and media commentary in the UK that is aimed at conflating the reprehensible actions of a few individuals with the entire 1.7 million British-Pakistani diaspora," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan.

The remarks come amid an ongoing debate about "Asian grooming gangs" that allegedly targeted the British Pakistani community.

Indian lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi reignited the controversy by posting on X: "Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs. Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?"

Her comments triggered an angry response from Islamabad.

"It is condemnable to label Pakistan and Pakistanis as criminals, as if it's something genetic. Such pathetic statements echo eugenics rhetoric from the rise of the Third Reich," wrote Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, coordinator at the Pakistani prime minister's office.

Khan said that "to demonize such a large and diverse community based on the actions of a few individuals is unacceptable and must be condemned."

He highlighted the historical and contemporary contributions of British Pakistanis.

"British Pakistanis today form the backbone of the UK's health, retail and services sectors. Many hold high public office, serve as Members of Parliament, mayors, councilors, and work in local police and municipal services. They have also excelled in sports and arts, while their cuisine and music enrich British culture," he said.





