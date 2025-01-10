Turkish President Erdoğan gives best wishes for Working Journalists Day

Türkiye's president on Friday extended his best wishes for Jan. 10, Working Journalists' Day.

"I congratulate all the press workers who work selflessly, regardless of difficult conditions, on January 10th Working Journalists' Day, and I respectfully remember our media members who passed away in the line of duty," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on X.

"On this occasion, I wish each of our journalists outstanding success in their work," he added.

Jan. 10, Working Journalists' Day, marks the 1961 introduction of laws improving journalists' rights in Türkiye, including job security and fair wages.

It celebrates their vital role in informing the public and highlights their ongoing struggles for press freedom.



