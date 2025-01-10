US strongly wants extension of Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire: White House

The White House expressed a strong desire on Friday to extend a cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is set to expire in a few weeks.

"We have every interest in seeing the cease-fire continue beyond the 60 days, and we are working hard in diplomatic channels, and now we're able to work with a new president of Lebanon to see if we can, you know, if we can see that happen," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"We are absolutely working to see if this ceasefire can continue," he added.

Six people were killed Friday when an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Tayr Debba, marking the most recent violation of the cease-fire agreement signed on Nov. 27.

The agreement aimed to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023. Roughly two weeks remain under its terms.

Under the cease-fire, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line—a de facto border—in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within the pact's 60-day timeframe.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.