At least 10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza

At least ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across various parts of the Gaza Strip since Friday morning, according to local medical sources.

In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed, and others were injured in an airstrike targeting al-Bureij Refugee Camp, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported that the Israeli military struck a gathering of civilians in Block 9, east of the camp, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

At the Nuseirat refugee camp, Israeli drones fired bullets and explosives at a school sheltering displaced individuals west of the new camp area resulting in injuries, witnesses said.

Calls for urgent medical assistance to evacuate the wounded from the school, surrounded by Israeli drones, were reported.

Elsewhere in the newly-established Nuseirat camp, Israeli artillery fire targeted a home, wounding several Palestinians, while another person was injured in al-Mufti area north of the camp, according to a statement by Al-Awda Hospital.

Witnesses also reported a fire in a vehicle struck by Israeli forces west of the new camp, though no casualties were confirmed.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed and others injured in airstrikes east of the city, a medical source at the Baptist Hospital stated.

Gaza's Civil Defense said the strikes targeted civilians near the Shejaiya crossroads east of the city.

Further south, in Khan Younis, a Palestinian was killed in a strike on an undisclosed site in al-Mawasi, witnesses said.

An Israeli attack on a tent sheltering displaced individuals west of the al-Atar area of Khan Younis left several injured, according to eyewitness accounts.

Earlier on Friday, a medical source reported that an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis killed a young Palestinian man and injured two others. Another individual died from injuries sustained two days earlier in a strike on a tent in Khan Younis's al-Mawasi area, which the Israeli military had previously declared "safe."

Despite the designation of Khan Younis's al-Mawasi as a "safe zone," Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted the area, causing mass casualties, including women and children.

The al-Mawasi region stretches from northwest Deir al-Balah to southwest Khan Younis.

In Rafah, Israeli forces opened fire on tents housing displaced families west of the city, witnesses said, though no casualties were reported.

In northern Gaza, witnesses described large-scale demolitions of residential buildings in several areas, accompanied by massive explosions. The ongoing campaign, which is described as ethnic cleansing, has continued for over three months.

Israeli military vehicles also fired intensively toward eastern areas of the al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, witnesses added.

Since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian civilians have been subjected to a brutal Israeli military campaign, which has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 109,000.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.



