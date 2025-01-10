‘Separatist terrorists’ in Syria ‘increasingly cornered, looking for new patrons’: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said that the "separatist terrorists" in Syria are now "increasingly cornered" after the Syrian opposition liberated Damascus.

"With the liberation of Damascus by the Syrian opposition, separatist terrorists are increasingly cornered, and they are looking for new patrons," Erdogan said in a statement during an event organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party in western Aydin province.

"Terrorists have only two choices-either renounce terrorism and lay down their arms or face inevitable elimination," he added.