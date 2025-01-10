Denmark premier expresses doubt Trump would seize Greenland by force

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she does not believe that President-elect Donald Trump would try to seize Greenland by force.

"We have no reason to believe that would happen," the premier said at a press conference joined by other parliamentary leaders on Thursday evening.

Frederiksen said that she is trying to set up talks with US President-elect Donald Trump on his remarks about taking control of Greenland.

"Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders," she said, however, added that Denmark is open to talks on US interests in the Arctic.

Earlier, Frederiksen met with leaders of political parties in Denmark's parliament, including Greenland's two representatives, to brief them on the government handling of events.

"We have proposed a conversation between us. I don't think anything concrete will happen until the president-elected is installed," she said.

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, reignited his contentious proposal on his Truth Social platform, saying: "Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

On Wednesday, Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen downplayed concerns over a foreign policy crisis following Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic coercion to take over Greenland.

"I have no idea if we are in a foreign policy crisis. It is entirely legitimate for the American side to be concerned, and the Kingdom of Denmark must also be aware of them," he said.



