Spanish premier accuses Musk of leading 'far-right international,' backing 'heirs of Nazism'

Spain's prime minister has accused US tech billionaire Elon Musk of leading a "far-right international" and supporting the "heirs of Nazism" in Germany's upcoming elections.

Pedro Sanchez's remarks came Wednesday at a program marking the 50th anniversary of the death of dictator Francisco Franco, a landmark in Spain's democratic transition.

The comments made him the latest critic of Musk's controversial plan for a Thursday livestream on his X platform with German extreme-right leader Alice Weidel-which provoked debate over possible electoral interference as it comes ahead of Germany's Feb. 23 snap elections.

"Autocratic values and regimes are advancing. In fact, autocratic regimes are advancing all over the world, so to speak," said Sanchez. "The fascism that we thought we had left behind is now the third political force in Europe."

He added, clearly referring to Musk though not by name: "The reactionary international, as (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron said a few days ago, or the far-right international that we have been denouncing for years also in Spain, led in this case by the richest man on the planet, openly attacks our institutions, incites hatred, and openly calls for support for the heirs of Nazism in Germany in the upcoming elections."

Such actions pose a "problem and challenge" for those who believe in democracy, he added.



