Greek Cypriots protest Israeli president’s visit

A group of Greek Cypriots protested Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit on Thursday, local media reported.

Protesters gathered in front of the presidential palace in Lefkosa, the capital of the Greek Cyprus administration, where Herzog was scheduled to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides, holding banners slamming both Israel and their administration and waving Palestinian flags, the daily Phileleftoris reported.

Protesters held banners declaring Herzog "unwelcome" in Greek Cyprus and chanted slogans such as "Stop the genocide," "Long live the friendship of the peoples," and "No to imperialist wars."

Melanie Stelios, a protester who addressed the crowd, said Herzog was not welcome.

"Christodoulides and his government will be judged as collaborators with the fascist, genocidal state of Israel and for standing on the wrong side of history," the daily quoted her as saying.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.