French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen’s death sparks celebrations across France

The death of Jean-Marie Le Pen, co-founder of France's far-right National Front (now the National Rally), prompted celebratory protests across the country.

Hundreds of opponents marked the passing of the divisive political figure with chants, fireworks, and demonstrations in cities including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille, France 24 reported on Wednesday.

In Paris, approximately 650 people gathered at Place de la Republique, holding placards and chanting anti-fascist slogans.

"This dirty racist is dead," read one sign, as participants climbed the square's central statue, lit smoke bombs, and set off fireworks.

Police arrested three individuals during the gathering, which was closely monitored by authorities.

Lyon also saw significant demonstrations, with up to 600 people taking to the streets in the city center. Protesters left graffiti, including slogans such as "Le Pen, you have to burn to get into the ballot box."

Later in the evening, clashes erupted, with garbage bins set ablaze and projectiles thrown at police. Seven individuals were arrested for acts of arson and planned violence.

In Marseille, around 300 protesters gathered at the Old Port, celebrating with champagne, party hats, and banners reading "Finally."

Meanwhile, French Government spokesperson Sophie Primas criticized the celebratory tone of the protests, emphasizing the importance of respect even in death.

"Dead, even the enemy has the right to respect," she said, referencing Le Pen's own comments following the death of former President Jacques Chirac.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, a controversial figure in French politics, rose to prominence through his far-right rhetoric and divisive policies. His unexpected qualification for the second round of the 2002 presidential election led to massive protests nationwide.

His funeral is set for Saturday in his hometown of La Trinite-sur-Mer.





