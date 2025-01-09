Former EU official says banning Musk’s platform X in Europe is 'legally possible'

Former EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Thursday that banning Elon Musk's social media platform, X, in Europe is "legally possible," though such a move would require a clear legal basis.

Speaking to French broadcaster LCI, Breton clarified that EU countries could impose a ban under specific legal grounds, rather than as an arbitrary action. He emphasized that compliance with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) would be the determining factor.

Breton referenced X's prior suspension in Brazil as an example, noting that a similar ban within the EU could carry significant financial consequences for Musk and his platform.

The remarks came amid growing friction between Musk and European leaders following his social media posts praising Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and targeting European politicians.

Musk's actions have drawn accusations of election interference and meddling in domestic politics. European leaders and MEPs have called for the EU to take decisive action in response to Musk's perceived support for far-right movements.

The DSA and DMA, which fully came into effect in 2024, require platforms to adhere to strict rules on content moderation and competition. Failure to comply with these regulations could lead to fines, operational restrictions, or even bans within the EU.

Breton's comments underline the bloc's readiness to use its regulatory framework to hold tech platforms accountable for their influence on public discourse and democratic processes.

X has not yet responded to the statements or the growing scrutiny from European officials.



