Zelensky says will attend allies' defence meeting in Germany on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend a defence meeting of Kyiv's allies in Germany on Thursday, he said in a video address.

"Tomorrow I will attend a meeting in the Ramstein format, and I am also planning talks with partners at the level of defence ministers and military commanders," Zelensky said Wednesday in the video posted online.

He was referring to a meeting of Ukraine's backers, hosted by the United States at the Ramstein air base in Germany.