RUSSIA WARNS AGAINST ISRAELS ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES THREATENING SYRIAS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Russian envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Israel on Wednesday of pursuing a "fait accompli" in Syria, and warned about "the unlawful actions of Israel" that threaten Syria's territorial integrity.

Nebenzia pledged continued support to Syria during a "new stage in their history."

"We would in particular like to point to the direct threat to the territorial integrity of Syria borne by the unlawful actions of Israel, which is carrying out a policy of fait accompli on the occupied Golan Heights," he told a UN Security Council session on Syria, adding that 500 square-kilometers (123, 553 acres) of Syrian land have been seized by Israeli forces.

He stressed that the "actions of Israel are a gross violation of international legal decisions, including the many decisions of the Security Council and the General Assembly."

Accusing the US of worsening the situation in Syria, the envoy said Washington has been occupying northeastern Syria, the region with the most natural resources, for years and imposing heavy sanctions on that country.

"As a result, the Syrian economy is under extreme pressure and is not able to cope with the challenges facing the country," he added.

Saying that the new Syrian government must make significant efforts to improve the socio-economic situation and build effective state institutions, Nebenzia said, "In order to do that, they need the support of the international community. In our view, this should be the focus of the efforts of the UN Security Council."

Nebenzia said it would be very difficult for the Syrian people to cope with the challenges on their own without international support and stressed that aid must be provided to all Syrians without "discrimination."

US deputy envoy to the UN, Dorothy Shea, welcomed "positive messages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but will ultimately look for progress in actions, not words."

"We're looking for actions and words that will explore policies and priorities and prioritize the well-being of the Syrian people," she said.

Stressing the importance of "external actors" to be "mindful" of prioritizing the interests of the Syrian people, Shea said: "Syria should not be used as a platform to extend other countries' interests at the expense of the Syrian people."

"We look forward to helping secure a brighter future for the Syrian people who desperately need our support and help Syria reclaim its rightful place regionally and on the world stage," she added.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's decades-long regime.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed Al-Sharaa has now taken charge.