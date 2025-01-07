US EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER CHINAS MALICIOUS CYBER ACTIVITY

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised concern Monday over China's "malicious" cyber activity.

Yellen "expressed serious concern about malicious cyber activity by PRC state-sponsored actors and its impact on the bilateral relationship," the Treasury Department said in a statement after a virtual meeting between the secretary and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The two officials discussed economic developments, with Yellen raising concerns over China's non-market policies and practices and industrial overcapacity.

"She underscored the significant consequences that companies, including those in China, would face if they provide material support for Russia's war against Ukraine," the department said, adding the virtual call was "candid, in-depth, and constructive."





