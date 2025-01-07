‘Superrich are out of control’: UK lawmaker blasts ‘anti-democratic’ Elon Musk

British lawmaker Richard Burgon has strongly condemned Elon Musk's recent inflammatory remarks targeting the UK government, calling the billionaire tech mogul an example of how "the superrich are out of control."

Speaking to Anadolu, Burgon, an independent MP for Leeds East, criticized Musk's repeated interventions in British politics, describing them as anti-democratic and dangerous, and emphasizing the need to check the influence individuals like him wield over democratic systems.

In his most recent provocation, Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, posted a poll on X asking users whether the US should "liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government."

The poll quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.75 million votes, with 57.8% voting in favor.

This stunt follows months of escalating tensions between Musk and UK officials. Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey joined the criticism, urging the UK to summon the US ambassador for an explanation.

"People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country's democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain," Davey said.





- UK POLITICS NOT MUSK'S 'PLAYTHING'

Burgon did not mince words in his response to Musk's actions, asserting that billionaires like him view politics as their playground.

"They're not elected, and we need their money out of our politics," he said. "We need a really democratic approach … The richest man on Earth shouldn't think that our democratic system is his plaything."

Burgon also highlighted the role of Musk's platform in amplifying harmful rhetoric. "I don't think we need to take any lectures from the richest man on Earth, who's peddling far-right nonsense on his social media platform," he said.

Musk, already a prominent figure in Donald Trump's incoming administration, has increasingly used X to weigh in on sensitive political issues in the UK, a close US ally.

Recently, he criticized the Labour government over its handling of historical child abuse cases, accusing Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips of being a "rape genocide apologist," and calling for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to be ousted and imprisoned over alleged failures in prosecuting grooming gangs.

The tech billionaire's remarks have fueled further division in the UK, particularly after violent far-right riots erupted in Southport following the stabbing of three young children last July.

As misinformation on social media, including claims that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker, exacerbated the unrest, Musk's comments about a "civil war being inevitable" in the UK added fuel to the fire.





- 'BAD NEWS' FOR US AND BEYOND

Musk's political interventions have not been limited to criticism of the Labour government, as he draws widespread scrutiny for endorsing far-right figures and movements.

For example, Musk initially supported Nigel Farage, leader of the populist right-wing party Reform UK. However, their alliance soured after Musk advocated for the release of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, the jailed founder of the far-right English Defence League.

Defining Musk as "anti-democratic," Burgon warned: "He's bad news for the US, in my personal view, but he's also bad news for here if he is whipping up hatred in our communities."

Musk's controversial interventions are not confined to the UK. European leaders have also expressed concern about his growing influence in political affairs.

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused Musk of supporting a "new international reactionary movement" and interfering in elections, including Germany's upcoming legislative polls.

In December, Musk endorsed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), claiming, "Only the AfD can save Germany." He also criticized Italian judges for blocking a migrant transfer arrangement, stating that they "need to go."

Burgon concluded by calling for stricter measures to curb the political interference of billionaires like Musk: "We need to tackle our problems, and we can't have politics as a plaything of the richest man on Earth."





