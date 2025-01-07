Israeli airstrike kills 4 Palestinian children in southern Gaza’s ‘safe zone’

Four Palestinian children were killed on Tuesday as an Israeli drone struck a tent housing displaced people in the al-Mawasi area of western Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, which Israel has designated as a "safe zone."

Four children were killed, and 10 others, mostly children, were injured in the Israeli strike, a medical source told Anadolu.

An Israeli drone targeted the tent in "Wijdan Camp," resulting in the deaths of four children and numerous injuries, eyewitnesses informed Anadolu.

The witnesses added that the dead and injured were transported to Nasser Medical Hospital in western Khan Younis using animal-drawn carts.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship in its offensive on Gaza, repeatedly claiming, often without evidence, that they were striking targets belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas.

Under the rules of war, targeting civilian facilities can constitute a war crime.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,900 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.







