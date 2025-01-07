Baby found dead in abandoned baby box at Bari Church

In the southern Italian city of Bari, the lifeless body of a one-month-old baby was found in an abandoned baby box. The incident occurred on Thursday at the San Giovanni Battista Church.

Father Antonio Ruccia, the priest of the church, stated that normally when a baby is placed in the box, an alarm system should be triggered, sending a notification to mobile phones. However, while Father Ruccia was in Rome during the incident, he reported that he did not receive any alerts on his phone.

The baby was discovered by a funeral home operator, who immediately contacted Father Ruccia. After the incident was reported to the police, an investigation was launched.

Baby boxes are designed to offer a safe solution for unwanted infants, and are available in churches and hospitals across Italy. These specialized boxes are equipped with a heating system and immediately notify authorities when a baby is placed inside. However, police have yet to determine whether the heating system was functioning or whether the baby was alive when placed in the box. The cause of death will be confirmed following an autopsy.

The last baby placed in the box at San Giovanni Battista Church was in December 2023, and was named Maria Grazia. Father Ruccia emphasized that such situations should not be judged, stating, "No one can imagine the pain behind realizing that a person cannot care for their child."

The baby box initiative is based on a tradition dating back to the 13th century, and was modernized by a law passed in 2006, which gives women the right to give birth anonymously and leave their unwanted children in these secure cradles without fear of punishment.