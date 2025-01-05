Jordanian foreign minister, high-level delegation to visit Türkiye

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will pay a visit to Türkiye on Monday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization İbrahim Kalın will hold a 3+3 format meeting with the Jordanian delegation.

Jordanian Chief of Staff Major General Yousef Huneiti, and head of Intelligence Department Major General Ahmad Husni will also visit Ankara tomorrow, according to diplomatic sources.



GAZA, SYRIA WILL BE DISCUSSED



During the meeting, the diplomatic sources said, Fidan is expected to discuss Türkiye's cooperation with Jordan in the fields of defense, counterterrorism, and defense industry, as well as express satisfaction with the close collaboration between the two countries.

Fidan will share Ankara's assessments on possible joint steps to achieve a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire to end Israel's occupation in Gaza, they said.

He will discuss ways to enhance coordination and cooperation between Türkiye and Jordan in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza uninterrupted, the sources added.

Fidan will also reaffirm the country's full support for Jordan's role as the custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem and its preservation.

The Turkish foreign minister is expected to assess with his Jordanian counterpart the potential concrete steps to contribute to establishing a regular and inclusive transition process in Syria, a shared neighbor of both Türkiye and Jordan.

He will highlight the importance of supporting the new government in Syria for the stability of Syria and the security of the region, the sources said.

Fidan will discuss the voluntary and dignified return of Syrians living in Türkiye and Jordan to their homeland, and underline Türkiye's determination in its fight against terrorist groups in Syria.



BILATERAL TIES



Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi last visited Türkiye on Oct. 15, 2024.

Fidan visited Jordan's Aqaba city on Dec. 14, 2024, to attend a meeting on Syria and also met with his Jordanian counterpart.

Fidan also spoke with Safadi over the phone on Dec. 23, 2024.

Regular consultations and mutual visits between Türkiye and Jordan, two important partners in the region, contribute to advancing their multifaceted relations.

The two countries are working closely together both bilaterally and multilaterally in response to developments in the region.

As of Nov. 2024, the trade volume between the two countries has reached approximately $1 billion, and efforts are underway to further increase this figure.





















