Israeli soldier flees Brazil amid investigation into Gaza war crimes: Report

An Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes during the Gaza war has fled Brazil where authorities were pressing for an investigation, local media said on Sunday.

The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a Belgium-based organization advocating for justice for Palestinian victims, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the complaint includes over 500 pages of evidence, including videos, geolocation data, and open-source intelligence, linking the soldier to destruction in Gaza.

HRF called for the soldier's immediate detention to prevent his escape or the destruction of evidence, the channel said.

Despite a court order, the soldier, identified as a reservist, managed to leave Brazil and is reportedly en route back to Israel, KAN said. Details about how he evaded arrest remain unclear.

The escape follows a series of similar incidents involving Israeli soldiers abroad. Last month, a Palestinian advocacy group in Sri Lanka called for the arrest of an active-duty Israeli soldier spotted in the country, prompting his immediate evacuation by Israeli authorities, according to Israel's Channel 12.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,700 victims, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.











