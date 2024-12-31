US sanctions Russian judge for detention of activist

The US sanctioned a Russian judge Tuesday for the arbitrary detention of activist Alexei Gorinov for comments on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Treasury Department said Olesya Mendeleeva ordered the arbitrary detention of Gorinov -- a Moscow city councilor, public defender, and human rights activist.

Mendeleeva sentenced Gorinov in July 2022 to seven years in prison for voicing opposition to the war against Ukraine.

Gorinov suffered physical abuse and was denied medical treatment while in detention, according to the statement.

"Russia's manipulation of its legal system silences dissent and suffocates the truth about Russia's indefensible war against Ukraine," said Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith, who demanded Gorinov's "immediate and unconditional" release.









