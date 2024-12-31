Kyrgyzstan transfers FETO-linked schools to Turkish Maarif Foundation

 Contact Us
Kyrgyzstan has transferred educational institutions linked to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, aiming to ensure better educational standards for local students. The move follows a meeting between Kyrgyz and Turkish officials, highlighting the Maarif Foundation's credibility in the education sector.

Published December 31,2024
Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday said it transferred educational institutions linked with the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in the country to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

A statement by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers said the decision was announced during a meeting between its deputy chairman, Edil Baisalov, and the Turkish Maarif Foundation's Kyrgyzstan coordinator Husnu Bircan.

"This decision is based on ensuring the best interests of the (Kyrgyz) Republic's pupils and students and the well-deserved reputation of the foundation as a reliable partner in the field of education," the statement said.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Türkiye.

Türkiye accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.