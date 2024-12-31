ISRO successfully launches first rocket for space docking experiment

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the successful launch of its first rocket carrying two satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission. According to reports in Indian media, the SpaDeX rocket, aimed at demonstrating the country's "orbital docking capability," was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh at 10:00 PM local time.

ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath stated, "The PSLV-C60 rocket for the SpaDeX mission was successfully launched. The rocket placed the satellites into their correct orbits."

According to ISRO, the primary goal of the SpaDeX mission is to develop the technology necessary for docking and undocking two spacecraft in low Earth orbit.

The docking experiment is scheduled to take place on January 7, 2025.

This mission is considered a key technology for future human space flights and satellite servicing missions.

Indian officials noted, "With this mission, India is on track to become the fourth country in the world, after Russia, the US, and China, to possess space docking technology."