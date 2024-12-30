With 15 astronauts, China in 2 years conducted 7 space missions including cargo supplies

China conducted four manned space missions as well as three cargo resupply missions over past two years with launch of 15 astronauts since the country completed its Tiangong space station two years back.

In its first report detailing 181 scientific and application projects over the past two years, China Manned Space Agency said five separate crews with 15 astronauts completed extended stays in orbit.

Four spacecraft return missions were also conducted, it added.

The agency said it achieved at least 34 results, including those related to space life and human research, microgravity physical science research, and new space technology and application research from its work conducted in space during this time.

Since Dec. 2022, China sent nearly two tons of scientific materials to the space station while some 100 types of experimental samples were brought back to Earth besides more than 300TB of scientific data.

During this time, the Chinese astronauts, locally known as Taikonauts, stayed or are currently staying in China's space station with 10 extravehicular activities conducted.

Early this month, two Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-19 mission set a new global record of over nine hours for the longest spacewalk, surpassing the previous milestone held by American astronauts.

The Shenzhou-19 crew members were launched into space in late October while the crew of Shenzhou-18 returned home in early November, carrying 34.6 kilograms (76 pounds) of space samples.





