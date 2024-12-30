President Erdoğan, UAE counterpart discuss Syria, Palestine over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday.

During the discussion, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of establishing a Syria where different ethnic and religious groups live side by side in peace and ensuring unity within the country.

President Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye cannot accept the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, which operates in Syria, being seen as the representative and interlocutor of the Kurdish people in the region. He further emphasized the need to prevent Daesh/ISIS from exploiting the regional turmoil and stressed that Israel must not take advantage of the current situation to undermine the new process in Syria.

President Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to continuing efforts to end the ongoing massacre in Palestine as soon as possible.





















