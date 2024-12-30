Ukraine stages new attack on Kursk region town - governor

Ukrainian forces staged a new attack on the town of Lgov in southern Russia's Kursk region on Monday, badly damaging a two-storey apartment building, the region's acting governor said, a week after four people were killed in another strike.

Alexander Khinshtein, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one person was injured in the latest attack in the region, where Ukrainian forces have seized a chunk of territory after launching an incursion in August.

Khinshtein said power lines were down in two areas.

"Their purpose is to frighten people, sow confusion, panic and chaos," Khinshtein said of the Ukrainian attack. "And to deny children the chance to enjoy the forthcoming New Year."

Ukraine's military reported the damage and posted pictures of what it said was a fire in the town, but made no mention of who was behind the attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the account.

Khinshtein last week said four people were killed and five injured in Ukrainian shelling of residential buildings and other sites in Lgov.

Five people were killed earlier this month in a Ukrainian missile attack on Rylsk, another town in the Kursk region.









