Gazan detainees in Israeli custody unaccounted for

Many Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody have gone unaccounted for with the army denying any knowledge about their whereabouts, according to Israeli media on Monday.

"The fate of many Palestinians from Gaza who were detained by the Israeli army is unknown," Haaretz newspaper said.

"The army claims there is no indication that those Palestinians have been detained, despite the fact that they were last seen by the soldiers or before their arrest," it added.

The newspaper said Palestinians and rights groups have filed 27 petitions to Israeli courts to know the fate of those detainees.

"Most of these petitions, however, were rejected," it added.

"But in some cases, the petitions led the army to re-examine to find out that the people the army claims it has no information about were in Israeli detention centers or had died."

In August, Palestinian rights groups said that the Israeli judicial system facilitates the crime of forced disappearance of Palestinian detainees from Gaza, calling for holding those responsible accountable.

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to have been detained by the Israeli army in the course of its deadly offensive on Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.







