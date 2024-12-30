Omani foreign minister visits Iran, backs Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Oman reiterated support on Monday for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity during a visit to Iran.

"Oman pursues a policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries and respects the choices of their people," Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi told a press conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

He voiced hope for Syria to restore its role and relations with other countries, especially Arab states.

"Oman is working with the Arab countries to support Syria's unity and sovereignty over its lands," Albusaidi said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Since then, Damascus hosted regional and international delegations on a daily basis for meetings that have been held with the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Albusaidi said he carries a letter from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, but he did not provide details about the content of the letter.

The top Omani diplomat said he discussed with his Iranian counterpart issues of bilateral economic cooperation and energy as well as regional developments and rights of the Palestinian people.

Araghchi, for his part, called for establishing an inclusive government in Syria, emphasizing the importance of maintaining security and stability in the regain.

Iran was a main backer of the ousted Assad regime in Syria.