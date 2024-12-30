France condemns Israeli military strikes on Gaza hospitals, urges cease-fire

France condemned on Monday Israeli military operations targeting hospitals in Gaza, including Kamal Adwan Hospital, now rendered non-operational.

"France condemns the military operations targeting several hospitals in Gaza, notably Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is now out of service," said the French Foreign Ministry.

Calling on Israel to respect international humanitarian law, the ministry said: "We express our concern for the situation of its director, as well as the patients and medical staff."

"France reminds Israel of its obligation to comply with international humanitarian law, which explicitly provides for the protection of hospital infrastructure," it stated.

Pointing to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, France urged all sides to work toward an immediate truce.

"In the face of the absolute humanitarian emergency in Gaza, where the situation for civilians has been unacceptable for too long, France calls on the parties to negotiate without delay an immediate and lasting ceasefire," the statement added.

France stressed that only a cease-fire would "allow for the massive entry of humanitarian aid through all access points to Gaza, the release of all hostages, and the protection of all civilians."