French premier visits Mayotte to unveil recovery plan after Cyclone Chido

France's Prime Minister Francois Bayrou arrived in Mayotte on Monday, following the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido, which struck a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean in mid-December.

Bayrou spoke in Mamoudzou, Mayotte's capital, and assured residents of the government's commitment to addressing their immediate and long-term needs, according to BFMTV.

"Our duty is to ask the question and try to provide answers. This will be done (...) through proposed laws that will isolate certain subjects," the broadcaster quoted him as saying.

He also dismissed rumors of mass casualties, saying, "The rumors of thousands of deaths are unfounded."

He noted that fatalities were estimated at "a few dozen or a few hundred" and emphasized that the latest official figures reported 39 dead and over 5,600 injured.

However, earlier statements by officials hinted at the possibility of "several hundred" deaths, with speculation that the toll could approach "a thousand, or even a few thousand."

Bayrou also announced the "Mayotte Debout" (Mayotte Standing) plan, which will provide both immediate and long-term solutions.

"After a day of dialogue, we will announce a plan this evening that will be called 'Mayotte Debout,'" he said.

"It is a plan that concerns absolutely all the points we have identified to provide rapid responses," he added.

Bayrou detailed that the recovery would unfold in two phases.

Emphasizing the state's relief efforts since Cyclone Chido struck, he said, "Since December 19, 685,520 liters of water have been distributed, along with 74.5 tons of food."

In terms of shelter, he said, "2,000 tarpaulins have been distributed, and 4,000 more are being distributed now."

However, challenges remain, as only 48.5% of Mayotte's households have had their electricity restored, with Bayrou reaffirming the government's goal of rebuilding the archipelago within two years.

This is "an objective that we must set ourselves," he declared.

"There will be a second phase in a few months," he added, describing it as part of a "long-term plan."

His visit included stops at key sites such as the Petite Terre desalination plant and Kaweni 2 college. He also attended a ceremony honoring Gendarmerie Captain Florian Monnier, who died during cyclone recovery efforts.





