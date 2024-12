Syria's leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said Sunday that his country needed ties with Iran, a major ally of deposed leader Bashar al-Assad, but said relations had to be based on mutual "respect" for sovereignty.

"Syria cannot continue without relations with an important regional country like Iran, but they must be based on respect for the sovereignty of both countries and non-interference in the affairs of both countries," Sharaa said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.