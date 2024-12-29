Several children among 13 Gazans killed in fresh Israeli attacks

At least 13 Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured in Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, a medical source said.

Fighter jets hit a home in the northern town of Beit Hanoun, leaving six people dead, the source said.

A mother and her three children were among the victims, while several people were injured in the attack, it added.

Medics and residents were unable to reach the site to rescue the wounded due to the intensive Israeli bombardment, according to eyewitnesses.

Seven people, including children, also lost their lives in Israeli artillery shelling in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, said the source.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a stifling blockade on Gaza, leaving the territory's 2.3 million population on the verge of famine.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





